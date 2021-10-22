Berwick finish for major coast cycle

Josh Garman arrives in Berwick last Saturday.

Josh Garman started the cycling 5,000 miles around the coast of Britain ride in the town in April. He pulled a self-made camper weighing about eight stone with him.

Some nights he slept in this trailer and others he slept in a tent when he needed to replace the trailer and got a smaller one. On some nights, however, accommodation was provided for him.

Josh, from Milford near Guildford in Surrey, has raised more than £35,000 so far in aid of Hope for Hasti. He was inspired by Major Chris Brannigan’s 750-mile barefoot march across the UK last year. The Hope for Hasti is named after Major Brannigan's nine-year-old daughter who has the rare genetic condition Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS). The charity raises funds and commissions research to create a gene therapy for CdLS.

Josh said: “There were some fantastic days and some days where I was feeling very low, but it has definitely been worth it, and it was brilliant to see so many people at the finish in Berwick – a mix of locals and others who had travelled to the town to see me arrive.

“The support from the public has been amazing.

"As well as the donations, many people were very generous in giving me accommodation for the night once Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

“There were some big hills to tackle and bad weather days, but I got to see some incredible sights across Britain and being on the bike for so long enabled me to find a new contentment.”