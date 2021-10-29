Berwick dance school students bring 18 trophies back from championships

McCluskey Dance School.

Ten dancers from the McCluskey Dance Academy, aged between six and 15 years of age, made the final with solo routines.

Combined with pair dances and parents and child dances, a superb 18 trophies came back to Berwick.

The school is based at the Swan Centre in Tweedmouth and the children are trained by qualified teachers.

Garry McCluskey has over 30 years of dance experience in disco, freestyle, lyrical and contemporary styles, while Carolann McLachlan has been trained in ballet and performed show dances for over 30 years.

Both teachers are very proud of all students who attend the school, not only to dance but to make friends.

The school does exams with Northern Counties Dance Association and with the British Dance Council.

For more information about the McCluskey Dance Academy please email [email protected]

