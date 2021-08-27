David and Valerie Holland.

David and Valerie Holland, of Greenwood, have been married 60 years.

They tied the knot on August 22, 1961 in Ayr.

They have five children, 12 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren.

Valerie was born in Berwick and worked for Pringles of Scotland.

David was born in Ayr and was in the Kings Own Scottish Borderers when he met Val.

They started married life in Ayr before moving to Berwick 34 years ago.