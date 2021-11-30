Berwick Arts Choir concert was a 'feast for the soul'

Audience applause for concert performers. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The enthusiasm of the gifted choir was palpable and their accompaniment by organist Robert Gower was stupendous.

Such is the reputation of the choir that they attract the support of professional soloists – on this occasion soprano Ellen Mawhinney, mezzo soprano Tamsin Davidson, tenor Marcus Swietlicki and baritone Ross Cumming.

The choir’s next concert is scheduled for the spring of 2022. If you have ever wanted to become a music sponsor, Berwick Arts Choir has a ‘Friends’ scheme, one benefit being free tickets.