Berwick Arts Choir concert was a 'feast for the soul'
Berwick Arts Choir has gone from strength to strength under musical director Catherine Fish and the recent performance of Handel’s Messiah in the splendid setting of Berwick Parish Church was a feast for the soul, writes Canon Alan Hughes.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:00 am
The enthusiasm of the gifted choir was palpable and their accompaniment by organist Robert Gower was stupendous.
Such is the reputation of the choir that they attract the support of professional soloists – on this occasion soprano Ellen Mawhinney, mezzo soprano Tamsin Davidson, tenor Marcus Swietlicki and baritone Ross Cumming.
The choir’s next concert is scheduled for the spring of 2022. If you have ever wanted to become a music sponsor, Berwick Arts Choir has a ‘Friends’ scheme, one benefit being free tickets.
For more information about this, email [email protected]