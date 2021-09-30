Belford Show returns after Covid pandemic
Belford Show has made a welcome return following Covid-19.
The 103rd show, held thanks to funding from Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme, was staged on Saturday.
Treasurer Janet Flynn said: “Although the summer weather has not been brilliant, the exhibits were outstanding.”
Best in show – S Tinnion
Produce: Cup – M Tinnion, Best – M Tinnion
Baking: Cup – A Flowers, Best – A Flowers, Chocolate Cake – S Redford
Handicrafts: Cup – A Turnbull, Best – S Tinnion
Art: Cup – M Burns and F Octon, Watercolours – M Wilson, Other – A Wilson
Photography – K Broom
Flower arranging - C Harris and S Pearce
Flowers: Cup – C Williamson, Best – C Williamson, Single Rose – S Tinnion
Fruit & Veg: Dessert apples – K Williamson, Cup – J Johnson, Best – S Pearce, Potatoes – K Kenyon
Children: Veg 5-8 – H Cairns, Veg 9-13 G Dollin, Cup age 5-11 – T Fairbairn, Cup age 12-16 – G Dollin