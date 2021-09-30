Iconic post box in Berwick is restored

Warm welcome to new Freemen

Panto is coming back to Berwick - oh yes it is!

Mary recalls farm upbringing as she turns 100

New extension to village hall celebrated

Fuel: 7 pictures of filling station forecourts in Northumberland on Monday, September 27

Council acquires 11 properties at new Wooler development to be made available for affordable rent

Contractors work around the clock to install footbridge at new £20m railway station

Another Bloom gold for Berwick and plenty of special category awards

Flowers: Cup – C Williamson, Best – C Williamson, Single Rose – S Tinnion

Flower arranging - C Harris and S Pearce

Art: Cup – M Burns and F Octon, Watercolours – M Wilson, Other – A Wilson

Best in show – S Tinnion

Treasurer Janet Flynn said: “Although the summer weather has not been brilliant, the exhibits were outstanding.”

The 103rd show, held thanks to funding from Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme, was staged on Saturday.