Neil Pringle, 73, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of injuries sustained in the two-vehicle collision on the B1342 around two miles east of Belford near Outchester.

The collision happened around 12.15pm on Saturday

It was reported that a black Lexus-CT has been travelling eastbound before colliding with a red Nissan Juke, driven by Mr Pringle, travelling in the opposite direction.

Neil Pringle, from Belford.

The occupants of the Lexus-CT were not seriously injured.

Specialist officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department have been supporting his family at this difficult time who described Mr Pringle as a “loving father”.

Enquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing and police are continuing to ask for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

At the weekend, Inspector Pinner Rana said: “This collision has taken place in quite a rural area but we know there were a number of cars on the road at the time.

“We need to speak to anyone who saw the collision and would ask anyone who was in the area and has a dash-cam to review their footage to see if they captured the incident.

“This is a devastating time for the family of the man who has sadly lost his life and we will continue to offer them all the support they need at this time.”

Anyone who may be able to assist police is asked to report it online through the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, and quoting reference NP-20210717-0452.