Author publishes new book on Berwick barracks
Local author Stephen Platten – a regular contributor to the Berwick Advertiser on local history – presented Berwick Mayor Alan Bowlas with a copy of his latest book at its launch last week.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:50 pm
Berwick Barracks: a History and Guide is the first book devoted to the town’s 18th-century Barracks. Marking the building’s 300th anniversary, it is published by the Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, which is supporting the current drive to achieve a sustainable future for the site.
The Mayor expressed his delight at the quality of the book, which has been produced by an all-Berwick team. The guide is now available at Berwick bookshops and Berwick Visitor Centre.
“We’ve had a lot of interest already,” says Neil Fairbairn at Grieve’s bookshop. “It’s selling well – perhaps because it will make an excellent Christmas present!”