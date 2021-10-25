Author publishes new book on Berwick barracks

Stephen Platten presents Berwick Mayor Alan Bowlas with a copy of his latest book at its launch.

Berwick Barracks: a History and Guide is the first book devoted to the town’s 18th-century Barracks. Marking the building’s 300th anniversary, it is published by the Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, which is supporting the current drive to achieve a sustainable future for the site.

The Mayor expressed his delight at the quality of the book, which has been produced by an all-Berwick team. The guide is now available at Berwick bookshops and Berwick Visitor Centre.