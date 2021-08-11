Archaeological dig paused at Berwick hospital site

Drone footage of the Berwick Infirmary site, and work being carried out, from earlier this summer.

A trust spokesman said: “The dig will hopefully start again week commencing Monday, August 23.

“The viewing platform will not be open to the public until Wednesday, August 25. Members of the public are welcome to come along to view the archaeology between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 25, Thursday 26 and Friday, August 27.

“The trust is hoping to install another archaeological dig viewing platform elsewhere on site later in the year.