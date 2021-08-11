Archaeological dig paused at Berwick hospital site
Due to archaeologists having to isolate, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is pausing the archaeological dig on the site of the new Berwick hospital for a short period of time.
A trust spokesman said: “The dig will hopefully start again week commencing Monday, August 23.
“The viewing platform will not be open to the public until Wednesday, August 25. Members of the public are welcome to come along to view the archaeology between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 25, Thursday 26 and Friday, August 27.
“The trust is hoping to install another archaeological dig viewing platform elsewhere on site later in the year.
“This does not impact on the hospital or services in any way.”