Appeal made for volunteers to help run Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh

The Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh. Picture: RNLI

New recruits don’t need to be experts on the iconic north east heroine, they just need some spare time, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn the ropes.

The museum is enjoyed by almost 60,000 visitors a year (based on pre-pandemic figures), including holidaymakers, families, schools and history groups.

Following the lockdown, measures have been put in place to ensure the museum is Covid-secure for both visitors and volunteers and has been awarded the ‘Good to Go’ industry standard from Visit Britain.

Museum manager, Marleen Vincenten, said: “It would be great to have a couple more volunteers in the team.

"Ideally, we’d like people who could spare half a day a week but would be grateful for absolutely any time and skills people can offer us.

“Volunteering at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum is an incredibly rewarding experience and everyone who joins our friendly team is also helping the RNLI’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards, as all money raised here goes directly towards helping the charity save lives at sea and preserving the heritage of the RNLI.”

The museum is looking for volunteers who can welcome visitors and man the shop. Any training needed will be provided.

Ros McHugh from Belford has been volunteering at the museum for around seven years, said: “Growing up by the sea I’ve always been a keen supporter of the RNLI, so it’s great to know I’m giving something back to such a worthwhile charity.

"Spending time in the museum really is interesting and the work varies quite a lot – I can be working in the shop, welcoming visitors or sometimes help out with school visits.

"It’s very rewarding to see how much people get out of their visit to the museum, especially the children who are enthralled not just by Grace’s courage but also by the Darlings’ life in the lighthouse.”

Fellow volunteer Alison Kingston, from Beadnell, added: “It is great to give something back to the local community, which makes me smile.”

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the RNLI Grace Darling Museum on: 01668 214910 or email: [email protected]