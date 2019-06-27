Another famous face at the deli
One of the stars of hit Channel 4 show Friday Night Dinner showed that he likes to try new places on a Saturday when he popped in to Deyn's Deli in Berwick.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 14:27
Paul Ritter enjoyed some of the delicacies at the establishment, which include home baking and hand-picked local crab sandwiches.
Lizzie Middlemiss, owner of Deyn's Deli, said: “He was completely charming and didn’t mind one bit being approached for a photo.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It certainly added to the excitement of a very busy day and it was great to have another famous face as Alexander Armstrong was here the previous week.”
Dogs are welcome at the deli/café, which also has gluten free bread, soups, soya milk, cheeses, vegan cakes, free range eggs, toasted sandwiches, fruit smoothies and a range of desserts available.