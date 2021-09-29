Another Bloom gold for Berwick and plenty of special category awards

A neglected former flower bed in Well Close Square has been renovated. Picture taken in July by Canon Alan Hughes.

And it was announced the 2021 winner of the Towns category at the ceremony in Gateshead today (Wednesday).

There was further success for Berwick in the Special Category Awards.

Berwick in Bloom has fostered many community partnerships and brought several new schemes to fruition, and there were a few new projects this year even with the difficulties caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

For example, Berwick Chamber of Trade and Berwick Holiday Park (Haven) joined forces to completely renovate a neglected former flower bed in Well Close Square.

According to the judges: ‘The Berwick group’s designs and appropriate choice of plants in a variety of locations and microclimates, from open coastal areas to mature woodland and formal memorial parks, shows real flair.

‘They always keep one eye firmly on encouraging local wildlife.’

In the Special Category Awards, The Northstar Centre (day centre for adults with learning disabilities) was the winner of the Best Care/Residential/Convalescent Home, Hospice or Day Centre category.

Ord House Country Park in East Ord was the Best Commercial Premises (Large) winner. The judges were impressed with the high standards seen throughout the site.

Best Bus/Metro/Railway Station went to Berwick Transport Interchange and the beautiful Castle Vale Park was the Best Park winner.

The success kept on coming with Berwick Bowling Club being announced as Best Sports Ground and Spittal receiving the Best Residential Community title. The judges were very impressed with the number of horticultural initiatives they witnessed in Spittal.

All these winners got the gold standard as did the following others in the area that did not quite win their categories – Maguires Bar, The Walls Bed & Breakfast, Tintagel House (private garden category) and Lions House Allotments.

Melanie’s Garden in Norham achieved a silver gilt.

The competition, now in its 57th year, is all about encouraging local communities to improve their area through community gardening and sound environmental practises.

Andrew Jackson, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom said: “The last 18 months have certainly been the most challenging and disruptive since Northumbria in Bloom was established in 1964.

“However, although our entries have had to contend with the lockdown restrictions like everyone else, it has been really pleasing to see all the fantastic work they and their communities have still managed to do in their areas despite the difficulties.

“The region has still ‘bloomed’ in 2021 despite Covid and our entries’ efforts will, I am sure, have cheered up everyone and helped them through these most difficult times.