An eye-catching exhibition in Berwick
Berwick Camera Club will be holding its annual exhibition on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 inside St Aidan's Hall on Church Street.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:58 am
Admission is free from 10am to 4pm on both days and coffee and cakes will be available.
The club is also resuming its usual face-to-face meetings every Tuesday evening, having been forced to meet only via Zoom for the past year.
The first meeting will be this Tuesday from 7.30pm at East Ord Village Hall and anyone with an interest in photography is welcome to come along.
Full details of the programme of events can be found online at www.berwickcameraclub.co.uk