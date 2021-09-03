An eye-catching exhibition in Berwick

This photograph of Smailholm Tower will be part of the Berwick Camera Club exhibition.

Admission is free from 10am to 4pm on both days and coffee and cakes will be available.

The club is also resuming its usual face-to-face meetings every Tuesday evening, having been forced to meet only via Zoom for the past year.

The first meeting will be this Tuesday from 7.30pm at East Ord Village Hall and anyone with an interest in photography is welcome to come along.