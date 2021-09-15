An eye-catching and thought-provoking display at gallery

One of the images for ‘Gemma Burditt: Future Landscapes’.

Illustrator and animator Gemma Burditt has worked in collaboration with Dr Paul Cowie, faculty research fellow at the Centre for Rural Economy, Newcastle University, to document the impact of recent significant changes affecting rural communities.

Over the past two years, they worked with six land-based businesses across Northumberland to gain a deep understanding of this changing landscape.

The exhibition is informed by the results of their collaborative research and Gemma touches upon how communities may adapt to pressing issues such as climate change and how our relationship could change with the physical nature of land itself.

‘Gemma Burditt: Future Landscapes’, free to attend, is taking place from September 18 to October 24 every Tuesday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm at The Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick Barracks.

Gemma will also be in conversation with Dr Cowie on Thursday, September 23 from 7pm to discuss the project in more detail.

James Lowther, head of The Maltings Visual Arts, said: “The Maltings (Berwick) Trust was delighted to commission this special exhibition with support from Newcastle University. It addresses imminent challenges for the agricultural and rural communities across the UK.”