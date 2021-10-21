An ‘exciting’ arts scheme for schools

The Mixed Up production is aimed at the youngest pupils. Picture courtesy of Cagoule TV.

The Maltings has been commissioned by Culture Bridge North East (CBNE) to deliver an artist-led creative engagement scheme for pupils and teachers.

One of the programmes involves working with the highly-regarded children’s theatre agencies Starcatchers and Imaginate. They have developed Mixed Up, a production with Edinburgh-based artist Katy Wilson.

Mixed Up is aimed at the youngest pupils and was created during the Covid-19 lockdowns to support their well-being. It comes to The Maltings this autumn, following performances with Edinburgh schools.

The second programme involves older pupils taking inspiration from the new exhibition Quilts: Resurgence at the Granary Gallery, which explores the revival of quilt making.

Students will visit the exhibition and take part in quilt-making workshops, led by textile facilitator Pat Ashton-Smith. They will be able to create their own stitched textiles, infused with contemporary themes.

Val Tobiass, The Maltings’ learning and engagement manager (schools) said: “After such a difficult time for children over the last 18 months, it is wonderful to bring these exciting programmes right into the classroom – enabling us to work with some of the very youngest pupils in schools and help support their well-being.”

CBNE collaborates with cultural organisations and schools to champion culture and the arts as vital childhood experiences. It is funded by Arts Council England.

Andrew Garrad, area manager (North of Tyne) and Artsmark lead for CBNE, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Maltings on our targeted work in north Northumberland.

“More than ever, the arts, culture and creativity play a vital role in schools; not only bringing value to teaching and learning, but just as importantly, bringing a bit of joy to young people and their teachers.”