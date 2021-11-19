Advent Calendar will be back in town soon

Logo for this year's Berwick Advent Calendar initiative.

Twenty four shops, cafés, churches and private houses will take part –each hosting a window reminding people of eagerly awaiting the joyful celebration of Christmas. This year’s theme is ‘A Christmas Journey’.

Co-organiser Gillian Ainslie, from the Newcastle Building Society branch in Berwick, said: “We hope this offers plenty of scope for imagination and fun.

“The Newcastle Building Society gives each colleague two days a year to spend providing support to their local communities and causes, and I have enjoyed using mine to help Ann Mawer from Berwick Parish Church organise this year’s event.

“I can’t wait to see the joy it brings people.”

Ann said: “Some of the windows are to be decorated by local school children and young people, and some will have trivia questions to test your knowledge of Berwick.”

A new window will open each day from December 1. There will be a small ceremony that day at 4pm on Hide Hill when the first window will be opened, thus starting the Advent Windows Trail.

Gillian added: “Please make sure to follow our Facebook page, where each day we will be unveiling the name of that day’s ‘window’, and on Christmas Eve we will post the answers to the Berwick trivia questions which you will have seen in the windows.”