Active Northumberland centres offer hot showers to those without power

The entrance to the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth.

They can also access changing facilities and have the opportunity to get a hot drink in centres with café facilities, and charge up mobile phones, during opening hours.

Active Northumberland chief executive Mark Warnes said: “We know this is an incredibly hard time for many local residents who have been without power, heat or telephone reception since Friday night.

“There are a number of rest centres operating around the county and we too are opening our doors to anyone who wishes to warm up and freshen up.

“Just make yourself known to a member of our reception staff who will help you access these facilities.”

Information for the centres:

Ashington Leisure Centre, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9JY – Monday to Thursday 7am to 10pm, Friday 7am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Alnwick, Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Willowburn Avenue, NE66 2JH – Monday to Friday 6.15am to 9pm, Saturday 7.15am to 5.15pm, Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Berwick, The Swan Centre, Northumberland Road, Tweedmouth, TD15 2AS – Monday to Friday 6.15am to 9.15pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5.40pm.

Blyth Sports Centre, Bolam Park, NE24 5BT – Monday to Friday 6.15am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 5pm, Sunday 7am to 10pm.

Cramlington, Concordia Leisure Centre, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, NE23 6YB – Monday to Friday 6.15am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 8.15am to 6pm.

Hexham, Wentworth Leisure Centre, Wentworth Place, NE46 3PD – Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 6pm.

Morpeth, Riverside Leisure Centre, Newmarket, Morpeth, NE61 1PR – Monday to Thursday 6.40am to 9.30pm, Friday 6.40am to 8.15pm, Saturday 7.45am to 4.15pm, Sunday 7.45am to 5.15pm.

Ponteland Sport and Leisure Centre, Callerton Lane, NE20 9EG – Monday to Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 7am to 5pm.

Prudhoe Waterworld, Front Street, Prudhoe, NE42 5DQ – Monday to Friday 7am to 9.45 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 6pm.