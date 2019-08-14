A wet, but fun weekend event

Live music was able to take place on both days as it was held in a large marquee.

Spittal Improvement Trust held its 12th Seaside Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The attractions included live music, a funfair, Punch and Judy, bouncy castles, food outlets and a new separate area dedicated to arts and crafts.

A trust spokesman said: “Despite the weather we managed to make the best of Saturday, but Sunday was virtually a total washout, although the funfair and some of the stalls tried to brave it out for a couple of hours.

“Thankfully, our programme of music wasn’t affected on either day due to it being held in a large marquee.

“In addition to the music, the marquee also played host to the popular children’s entertainer Gary Dunn and on the Sunday the Dog Show, by Direct Pets of Berwick, was also brought in out of the rain.

“We would like to express our thanks to all those who took part, to those who visited us during the weekend and to our funders, Berwick Town Council, Northern Angel Fund for Berwick and Berwick Civic Society, without whom we would not have been able to put on the Seaside Festival at all.

“Most events of this size and nature have the benefit of being able to charge for entry, but we are not able to do this due to it taking place on Spittal Promenade.

“Consequently, we rely heavily on our funders for staging the festival, but this is getting harder to achieve.

“The last thing we want to do is reduce the standard and variety of what’s on offer at the festival for our visitors.

“We will therefore be reflecting on the festival’s future during the next few weeks.”