A top class award for Berwick school's environmental efforts

Pupils and staff, including headteacher Ben Hulbert (third from left), at award-winning Tweedmouth Middle School.

Tweedmouth Middle School won Secondary School of the Year prize at the 2021 Modeshift STARS National School Travel Awards.

It was praised for its programme of initiatives and also for using innovative ways to embed sustainable travel into the curriculum.

Headteacher Ben Hulbert said: “It is lovely to be once again recognised nationally for our efforts in and out of school.

“Everyone is so passionate about sustainability here and we do make such an effort to instill into teachers and pupils the importance of protecting the environment.

“Huge praise must go to Nadine Steele, our travel champion, for constantly helping our cause and keeping sustainability at the front of our minds in school.

“Cycling is a huge focus for us and three of our teachers are trained ‘Ride Leaders’ who act as role models to promote cycling, especially to girls who often lose interest in cycling at secondary age.

“We have been very well supported by our local authority and are also now running scooter training, and investing in secure scooter storage facilities.”

Barndale House, a special educational needs and disability (SEND) school in Alnwick, took the SEND School of the Year award.

Tweedmouth Middle School has signed up to The Big Northumberland Gear Change campaign for the half term holiday.

The Go Smarter team at Northumberland County Council created the campaign to encourage residents to think twice before reaching for the car keys on shorter journeys.

Rick O’Farrell, executive director for regeneration at Northumberland County Council, said: “There are so many sustainable initiatives out there that encourage all of us to be more mindful of our daily commutes. However, we wanted to create a hyperlocal campaign that resonated more with residents.

“The Big Northumberland Gear Change has been a huge success this summer with thousands of families and individuals deciding to swap their cars for their bikes or even their feet.