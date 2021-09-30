A medieval find at Berwick hospital site
A medieval well has been discovered and excavated during archaeological work being carried out prior to the construction of Berwick's new hospital.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:57 am
It was 2.5m deep from the medieval ground surface and still had part of its stone lining surviving.
Steve Collison, of Northern Archaeological Associates, said: “Given the depth of the well they can be tricky to excavate safely. Here we used a stepped trench to achieve access to the bottom, from which we retrieved multiple leather artefacts, including several incomplete shoes.
“The waterlogged deposits mean that organic materials, like leather, survive incredibly well, which is why archaeologists always get excited when finding wells.”