A-level delight for students

Berwick Academy A-levels - Ryan Leslie, University of Liverpool, Business Management; Niamh Campbell, Sunderland University, Medicine; Ben Gill, Durham University, Industrial Chemistry.

All university applicants gained a place at one of their chosen universities, with 95 per cent being placed at their first choice.

Ben Gill and Niamh Campbell were the Academy’s highest-achieving students, with Ben progressing to study industrial chemistry at Durham University and Niamh commencing a degree in medicine.

Georgie Scott and Becca Mount will be beginning nursing degrees, having been inspired by recent events to work in the NHS.

Berwick Academy A-levels - Dorian Kolt, Lancaster University, International Business Management; Rebecca Cruickshanks, Lancaster University, Law; Reece Weatherburn, University of Central Lancashire, Law.

Engineering remains a popular destination for students, with James Jackson undertaking a degree in renewable energy engineering and Jamie Lynn beginning his studies in mechanical engineering at Heriot-Watt.

Other students have secured sought after apprenticeships, with Alex Campbell moving on to an apprenticeship with EDF Energy and Garth Skelly beginning his training with Rolls Royce.

As part of the school’s on-going commitment to supporting student progression, a new Level 3 specialist course in engineering will be available to students beginning Post 16 studies from September 2021.

Continued improvements in science, technology and maths results have led a large number of students towards a wide range of degree courses in various sciences – from zoology at Bristol to maths and physics at Northumbria.

Berwick Academy A-levels - Sam Rogers, Solicitor Apprenticeship, Norton Rose.

There were a number of notable successes for students aspiring to careers in law, with Rebecca Cruickshanks and Reece Weatherburn both beginning law degrees.

Sam Rogers secured both a place to study law and a degree apprenticeship with Norton Rose, one of the world’s leading law firms. He has opted for the latter and will begin working and studying in Newcastle.

Students seeking routes into employment and training have been supported by staff throughout lockdown, with most now having secured their next step.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Berwick Academy A-levels - Cynthia Waters, University of Bristol, Zoology.

The Government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tracy Hush, Berwick Academy’s headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“We are particularly grateful to parents, carers and the wider community for their support during these challenging times.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Meanwhile, officials at Northumberland County Council have applauded the work of the county’s students, with many celebrating their achievements in what has been another good year for schools.

Audrey Kingham, director of education and skills, said: “Our schools have experienced yet another turbulent year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but our children and young people have shown great resilience – continuing home studies where it was needed, returning to school, supporting others and working towards qualifications awarded based on a range of assessments, previous assessments and work in school.