A free live event at Tweedmouth venue
The Berwick Educational Association (BEA) has put together a free event called Women in Music, taking place this Sunday, that people can enjoy at the venue or at home.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:00 am
Four talented performers at different stages of their musical journey will play and talk about their careers.
A BEA spokesman said: “The show at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth starts at 2pm and you can see the full programme via the berwickea.org/music webpage.
“While the event is free, spaces are limited so please register for the event.
“If you can’t make it in person, you can register to watch the event via our live stream.”