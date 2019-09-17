Parking, waste and toilet issues to be addressed ahead of Bamburgh Festival 2020
Concerns about refuse and parking have been raised following the inaugural Bamburgh Festival.
By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 16:46 pm
Updated Monday, 16th September 2019, 16:14 pm
Large crowds went along to see the village at its best at the August event but the concerns were noted at Tuesday’s parish council meeting.
“We had a post-event meeting and I think there was an acknowledgement that we need to do something more about the refuse and car parking,” said Coun Andy Bardgett, vice chairman.
Issues with the toilets were also raised by a member of the public.