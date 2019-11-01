Northumberland hotel ranked among the best in the country after £3million revamp

Beadnell Towers.

Since opening its doors six months ago following a £3million refurbishment, the hotel in the cosy coastal village of Beadnell has received an abundance of accolades.

The 18-month long renovation project has transformed the original 18th century building in to an chic hotel, bar, restaurant and terrace.

Named amongst just 14 other hotels in the north, the Grade II listed building, Beadnell Towers, was commended by The Sunday Times on their boutique hotel interior, family, and dog-friendly atmosphere and its seaside location.

The reading room at Beadnell Towers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel houses 18 uniquely designed bedrooms, which capture the essence of the original building, with the addition of a modern, coastal influence. Featuring four dog friendly bedrooms, and six rooms which can be joined in to connecting family rooms, the hotel was praised on its family friendly, yet grown-up appeal.

Giving homage to the hotel’s in-house kitchen, bar and terrace, The Sunday Times admired their urban-chic restaurant and locally sourced seafood, from none other than North Shields Fish Quay.

Neil Slade, recently appointed Group General Manager at Beadnell Towers, said: “We are thrilled to have been listed in the Top 100 British Hotels by the Sunday Times newspaper.

“We’ve worked very hard to create our boutique country house by the coast and are naturally thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

The bar and restaurant at Beadnell Towers.

“Our rooms are beautiful, our food is honest and packed full of Northumbrian flavours and our service is friendly and unobtrusive.

“This winter we are offering dinner, bed and breakfast packages from £149 per room/per night. If you fancy a few nights away from the pressures and strains of everyday living, here is a perfect reason.”

Beadnell Towers was also shortlisted in the category of 'Best Accommodation' at the prestigious 2019 Living North Awards, selected by the team at Living North magazine.