The Northumberland attractions, hotels, restaurants and others nominated in the North East England Tourism Awards

1 . South Tynedale Railway

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award & Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award - South Tynedale Railway. The South Tynedale Railway Preservation Society has run and developed the railway as an incorporated society since 1983, developing the work of an unincorporated group started in 1973. The railway follows the former route of British Rail’s Haltwhistle to Alston branch line. Opened in stages in 1851 and 1852, the line survived for over a century until its closure was announced in 1973 and carried out in 1976. A voluntary society was formed to take over the entire route but its first efforts failed. However, a reformed group successfully opened the first stage of a narrow gauge railway in 1983. Since then the railway has grown and prospered.

