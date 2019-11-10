The Northumberland attractions, hotels, restaurants and others nominated in the North East England Tourism Awards

The shortlist for the prestigious industry awards were announced last week with 37 of the 63 nominees coming from the county.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony next March at the Civic Centre in Newcastle.
The full list of Northumberland shortlisted businesses are….
1. South Tynedale Railway
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award & Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award - South Tynedale Railway.
The South Tynedale Railway Preservation Society has run and developed the railway as an incorporated society since 1983, developing the work of an unincorporated group started in 1973.
The railway follows the former route of British Rail’s Haltwhistle to Alston branch line. Opened in stages in 1851 and 1852, the line survived for over a century until its closure was announced in 1973 and carried out in 1976.
A voluntary society was formed to take over the entire route but its first efforts failed. However, a reformed group successfully opened the first stage of a narrow gauge railway in 1983. Since then the railway has grown and prospered.
2. The Joiners Arms, Newton-by-the-Sea
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award - The Joiners Arms, Newton-by-the-Sea.
The Joiners Arms is a 5* star village pub & inn that is located within the very heart of Newton-by-the-Sea. Designed and moulded from the ground up with passion, love, and a homely feel, The Joiners’ is for those who seek the true feeling that accompanies the great countryside, delivering fantastically crafted country food and drink with beautiful styled boutique suites.
3. Market Cross Guest House, Belford
B&B and Guest House of the Year - Market Cross Guest House, Belford.
Market Cross, once part of a Georgian coaching house is now a luxury Bed and Breakfast in the village of Belford. Run by Amanda and Steve White since 2012, they have decorated the house to be warm and welcoming.
4. Layside B&B, Bardon Mill
B&B and Guest House of the Year - Layside B&B, Bardon Mill.
A brand new development of self contained luxurious rooms offering a private bed and breakfast experience to travellers wishing to explore magnificent Northumberland.
At Layside, you’ll receive your own key for your own private entrance, where you can enjoy our unique, boutique hospitality and the stunning uninterrupted views of Northumberland from your very own terrace.
