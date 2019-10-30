New images show ambitious plans for Seahouses pub

Images have been released showing how a Seahouses pub will look once renovations have been carried out.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:45 am
The Black Swan at Seahouses. Picture by N Chadwick

A planning application for improvement works at the Black Swan Inn was recently approved by Northumberland County Council.

The pub, on Union Street, was recently taken over by Michael Dawson and Chico Gomes, who also own the Craster Arms and Saltwater Cafe in Beadnell.

Part of the plan by Neil Wilson Design is to extend into the existing open area/lean-to roofed courtyard space, enclosing the structure to provide year round seating.

The proposed conservatory at the Black Swan in Seahouses.

Efforts will also be made to maximise views across the harbour, while the bar will be extended to facilitate a bespoke cocktail menu.

There will also be an extended kitchen fully fitted with new equipment and extraction with a higher level of noise and odour control.

The scheme will create four additional full-time and up to six more seasonal jobs.

Plans for the bistro at the Black Swan.
The bistro.
The plans for renovations of the bar area at the Black Swan.
The proposed bar area.