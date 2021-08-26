Missing Berwick teenager found safe and well

Missing Berwick woman Jessica Shaw-Nickson has been found safe and well.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:24 am
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:30 am
News from Northumbria Police.

The 19-year-old was reported missing at about 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) after leaving an address in the Tweedmouth area two hours earlier.

It had initially been thought that she may have travelled towards the Jedburgh, Kelso and Coldstream areas of the Scottish Borders.

Northumbria Police issued an appeal for help to find her after growing increasingly concerned for her safety but now report she has been found safe and well.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.