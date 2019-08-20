Land Rover, quad and trailer stolen as rural Northumberland hit by spate of thefts
Police are investigating a spate of thefts in rural north Northumberland.
Property stolen between Sunday evening and Monday morning included a Land Rover Defender from the Mindrum area, a Honda quad bike from the Lowick area and a Chiefton trailer from Wooler Golf Club.
The news was revealed in a police report to Wooler Parish Council on Monday night.
Coun Mark Mather, parish council chairman, said: “It’s a bit concerning that rural crime seems to be on the increase again.”
Councillors agreed to raise their concerns with the recently elected Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness.
“She needs to know that she is crime commissioner for the whole county and that rural crime is an important issue,” added Coun Mather.
Neighbourhood Beat Manager, Lee Davison, from Northumbria Police, said: “ I would like to reassure our local communities that we are committed to tackling rural crime and understand the devastating impact it can have on people’s livelihoods.
“Our rural communities span a vast geographic area, with many residents and businesses in remote areas. There is continuing commitment to work with residents, local groups and businesses to provide support from police and partner agencies to protect their property against acquisitive and wildlife crime.
“We are regularly working alongside rural partners such as, NFU, Forestry England, Environment Agency, Angling Trust with support from local volunteers and members of Farmwatch scheme, who take part in proactive operations to target rural criminals. We will attend local meetings and engagement events to support the rural community.
“Targeting our rural areas will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our neighbouring forces and partners in the future to clamp down on this kind of offending.”
Steps to keeping property safe can include:
• Removing keys from unattended cars, tractors and quad bikes.
• Avoid leaving machinery or vehicles in fields and where possible lock them.
• Using ground anchor chains with anchor plates where possible.
• Marking trailers, quad bikes, horseboxes and tools with your postcode or farm name.
• Recording serial/chassis numbers and photograph them.
• Fitting a tracker device or immobiliser.
Anyone who has information is asked to get in touch with police via 101, or at www.northumbria.police.uk