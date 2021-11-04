Used cooking oil recognised as a green heating solution for rural households in Northumberland

The conversion process from heating oil to HVO should cost no more than £500 for most homes.

The Heat and Buildings Strategy accepts that some off-gas grid, rural properties will not be suitable for low-carbon heating systems, and suggests renewable liquid fuels could be an alternative solution.

It follows successful trials of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in 20 oil heated homes over the last 12 months, led by trade associations OFTEC and UKIFDA, which demonstrates the potential of the fuel in delivering a greener future for rural households. Following further industry investment, the trials are rapidly expanding to around 200 homes across the UK by Christmas.

HVO is a sustainably sourced, renewable liquid fuel alternative to heating oil that reduces carbon emissions by 88%. The conversion process should cost no more than £500 for most homes.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “It is very promising to see the inclusion of renewable liquid fuels in the Heat and Buildings Strategy, but government plans need to go so much further. Many oil heated households in Northumberland will struggle to reach net zero under existing plans, whether due to cost or impracticality.

“To ensure that government includes renewable liquid fuel in future policy, we’re asking for support from households who currently use oil heating. By having your say in the government consultation or writing to your MP, you will be helping to make HVO a reality for households across the UK.”

Further information can be found at www.futurereadyfuel.info

