The River Tweed at Berwick. Picture: Jim Gibson

Destination Tweed aims to upgrade and connect existing paths to create a 100-mile source-to-sea trail running from the Moffat hills, through the Borders and on to Berwick

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal project is being led by Tweed Forum, with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Scottish Borders Council, Sustrans and NatureScot.

By the time of its completion in 2027, the trail is expected to become a jewel in the region’s tourism crown, while at the same time delivering multiple opportunities and benefits for local communities, enhancing the environment and encouraging investment and business growth.

The audience survey will help the project team to better understand operator perceptions about visitors to the area and the extent to which they engage with the area’s heritage.

It will also help the Tweed Forum team to address any barriers to engagement that might exist and to target potential new audiences.

Destination Tweed project manager, Luke Fisher, said: “This new route has the potential to deliver huge benefits to the south of Scotland and north Northumberland, so we hope that attractions, activity providers, event organisers and shops and hospitality businesses with a visitor focus will engage with our survey.

"This is just the start of a more in-depth conversation that we plan to continue as the project further develops. With everyone’s help, we hope to create a world-class visitor destination that celebrates, promotes and conserves the Tweed’s amazing natural, built and cultural assets, creating a valuable resource that benefits both the community and the natural environment.”

The River Tweed is Special Area of Conservation famed for its salmon fishing, historic houses and castles, literary connections and wonderful natural environment.

The new trail will begin close to the river source and will take in the great houses, histories, stories and landscapes to be found along the route.

It will include extensive and innovative interpretation, digital access and natural heritage conservation projects including woodland and pollinator habitat creation, river restoration, invasive non-native species control and the restoration of designed landscapes.

In addition, ambitious education, community and archaeology projects and events are planned.

The survey can be accessed via the Tweed Forum website or its social media pages. The deadline is Sunday, September 5.