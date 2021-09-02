Free dog waste bags are available to members of the Green Dog Walkers scheme.

All they have to do is show their green dog walker letter, armband or badge to a member of library staff as proof they are part of the scheme.

The bags can then be distributed to other dog walkers to encourage responsible dog ownership across the county and to reduce dog fouling.

The scheme is run by Northumberland County Council and has over 3,000 members signed up. Under the initiative, dog owners are encouraged to sign the Green Dog Walkers pledge - to always clean up after their dog and put the bag in a bin and to use a friendly approach to encourage other dog walkers to do the same.