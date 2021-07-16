Entries are now open with an awards event at the Alnwick Garden with the Duchess of Northumberland confirmed for September 16.

Community groups schools and individuals can now apply in seven different award categories for projects and initiatives which improve their local areas or neighbourhoods.

The awards are an annual celebration of all that is great about community environmental work in the county, and allow the county council to recognise the fantastic work of a great many groups and individuals.

The LOVE Northumberland Awards are returning to The Alnwick Garden.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council said: “We are delighted to be able to run the LOVE Northumberland Awards again in 2021.

“With the exception of last year we have run these awards every year since 2011, celebrating the amazing work of schools and community groups, as well as individual volunteers, whose commitment showcases our fantastic county.

“Judges have always been extremely impressed with the high calibre of nominations. I am sure that, despite the challenges of Covid, that this year will be no exception."Entries are invited for the categories of: Best children’s project; Best young people’s project; Best urban project; Best coast or countryside project; Outstanding individual; Best community response to the climate change emergency; and Schools Go Smarter sustainable travel award.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 6 at 5pm, and full details and an application form can be found at www.northumberland.gov.uk/love or by email from [email protected]