Divers spark search off Northumberland coast

A party of overdue divers sparked an emergency call-out on the Northumberland coast.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:52 pm
Seahouses lifeboat.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore and all-weather lifeboats at 1.22pm today (Thursday) to assist a dive boat which had reported nine missing/overdue divers.

The vessel was approximately 3½ miles off the coast between Seahouses and Beadnell, and had come from Eyemouth.

A local fishing vessel had also come to assist in the search.

All nine divers surfaced soon after and were safely accounted for.

