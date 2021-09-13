Police to host first rural policing open day

Northumbria Police will on hand to show visitors the inside of a police car, and chat about the importance of community policing.

The free event promises to be a “fun-filled day of learning and excitement” and will take place at Kirkley Hall on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

Visitors will be given the chance to sit behind the wheel of a police car and learn its inner workings, take photos with some of the specialist equipment used by rural officers in day-to-day work and witness a live demonstration from mountain rescuers.

Northumbria Police Rural Crime Volunteers will also be there to show visitors how they can volunteer with local officers and be an ambassador for their local communities.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Datatag and many more will also be at the event with interesting equipment for families to explore and enjoy.

Families and children will be encouraged to make use of the open spaces on offer at Kirkley Hall and refreshments will be on sale.

Rural Policing Inspector Garry Neill said: “We’re really excited to host our first rural crime open day at Kirkley Hall and we wish to thank Northumberland College for allowing us to use their superb venue.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the community and families to learn about the how we police our vast rural countryside and the partners we work alongside with to keep everyone safe and our beautiful Northumberland area thriving.