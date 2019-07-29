Northumberland man banned from driving after watching Sunderland AFC match
A Berwick man has been banned from driving for three years.
Darren Flannigan, 31, of Northumberland Avenue, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath test specimen when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrates heard he was stopped by police in the Plessey Road area of Blyth around 6pm on April 13. He had earlier been watching Sunderland AFC and had four pints with a meal prior to the match.
The court heard that when he was stopped by police, the breath tester had not worked. He was taken to Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend but refused to take another test because he did not like the police officer’s attitude.
He had a previous ban for drink driving so was handed a three year disqualification. He was also given an 18 month community order, a rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days and told to pay costs totalling £170.