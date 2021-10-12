Nearly 80 new officers are welcomed to Northumbria Police

Some of the new recruits taken on by Northumbria Police.

The latest 79 cohorts have come from all walks of life – from fashion design to Ringtons driver – but have started their policing careers after taking the police oath ahead of their training.

All were introduced to Chief Constable Winton Keenen on their first day.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome a new cohort into our ranks and so good to meet them all on their first official day.

“We want people who are passionate about protecting others and who will deliver a public service we can all be proud of.

“This latest cohort bring a wide and diverse range of experience, skills and abilities and each and every one of them has the potential to be an incredible asset to our policing family.

He added: “Every day in Policing is different, it really is a career like no other – diverse, exciting, challenging and incredibly rewarding.

“We are determined to recruit the very best people and if you think you have what it takes to make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of others then we want to hear from you.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Together, with the Chief Constable, we made a promise to the people of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

"This was a promise to boost our force’s recruitment numbers and go above and beyond Government targets because they weren’t enough.

“We’re delivering on this. As well as this significant growth in numbers, we are fortunate to have had such high calibre candidates make it through and with a great range of different backgrounds and life experiences.

“They will all have a valuable role to play in serving our communities in the fight against crime.”

From April 2020 to September 2021 the Force has welcomed 649 new officers – these new recruits will help replace retiring officers, while increasing existing officer numbers as well.