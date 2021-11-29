Knife crackdown takes more than 200 blades off the streets

Two flick knives now in police possession.

Operation Sceptre – which included weapons sweeps, searches and information visits to schools – began on Monday, November 22 and was part of a national week of action aimed at reducing the devastation caused by knife crime.

Seven knife surrender bins were placed at stations around the area – including Bedlington police station – with a total of 93 collected.

These included old kitchen knives and antiques, all of which will be disposed of safely.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison.

Officers also conducted dedicated searches, looking for any knives or weapons hidden in bushes, parks or derelict buildings and other weapons were seized during stop searches, arrests and visits to known knife carriers.

Twenty people were arrested during the operation for a range of offences.

In total, 215 knives and other potentially dangerous items were taken into police possession.

Presentations on the impact of knife crime were also given to almost 1,000 pupils, 4,000 leaflets were distributed among schools and officers toured the area in their Engagement Van to speak to people of all ages.

Some of the knives recovered by police during the crackdown.

Northumbria Police assistant chief constable Neil Hutchison said: “Our stance on knife crime and serious violence is extremely clear – it has absolutely no place in our region and we are committed to playing our part in tackling this type of offending.

“We do see lower levels of knife crime than comparative areas of the country, however we are not complacent. That is why we will continue to bring offenders to justice and educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.”

He added: “There is always a choice. By carrying a knife, you risk ruining more than one life forever.

“We would urge anybody who has any information about people going out with a weapon to come forward. Share that information with police, so we can act now.”

Knives now in police hands.