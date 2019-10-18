Concerns raised about speeding drivers in Northumberland town
Calls have been made for a speed survey to be carried out in a Northumberland seaside village.
The request has been made by North Sunderland Parish Council which has concerns about the speed of traffic in Seahouses.
Parish councillors are particularly concerned about traffic speeds on the northern and southern approaches to the village on St Aidans and King Street.
“It’s like a race track on King Street,” said deputy chairman Coun David Shiel at last week’s meeting. “We need to have something to make them cool their heels a little bit. It’s the same in James Street.”
Coun Alan Trotter agreed that there was an issue in James Street, which is a 20mph zone.
“It’s terrible,” he said. “When I go down there at 20mph, people are right behind me egging me on.”
Coun Alan Macfarlane added: “It would be interesting to see what the average speed is on King Street, perhaps opposite the Kingsfield entrance, and at the other end at St Aidans.”
Coun Shiel suggested new road markings could be painted but other councillors felt these would have little impact on reducing speeds.
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “The first step is a speeding survey. The council will say that everyone complains about speeding but unless we actually have the lines on the road and find out what’s happening we don’t know for sure.”
Neighbouring Bamburgh had a week-long speed survey carried out in several parts of the village during the last week of August.
It found traffic was consistently speeding within the 30mph zone at Radcliffe Road, Links Road South and Links Road (Plantation), with speeds of around 50mph recorded in the early morning and late at night.
The results prompted calls from councillors and local residents for the introduction of more traffic calming measures.
The parish council has asked for a meeting with Northumberland County Council highways officers and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership to discuss what action to take.