Call for reduction in speed limit through Northumberland hamlet

Middleton, near Belford

Belford Parish Council has received a letter from a Middleton resident calling for the current 60mph speed limit to be lowered.

Parish councillors agreed they would take the matter to highways officers at Northumberland County Council.

However, members doubted whether the hamlet would be considered for a reduced speed limit because of its low population.

Coun Kerry Noble, speaking at the October meeting on Thursday, said: “I do sympathise with the residents but I don’t see them (the county council) bringing it down to 40mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I drive along there most days and as long as you pay attention to the double white lines it’s perfectly safe.”