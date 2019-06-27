Berwick café is keeping food out of bins
Berwick's food waste café has saved almost four tonnes of food from going to landfill in just one year.
Northern Soul Kitchen totted up the figures ahead of its first birthday this month, and the team was shocked at the findings.
The café takes in food that would otherwise be thrown away and turns it into hot and cold meals served throughout the week.
People can then pay as they feel to donate towards the cause.
Since opening, it has started working with most of the supermarkets in town, as well as many local producers and independent businesses. It receives all sorts of food, from freshly baked bread to locally-reared pork.
Co-director Harriet Grecian said: “We knew we had saved a lot of food over the last 12 months, but once we added up all the weigh-ins we truly couldn't believe the numbers.
“Ours is just one town and it really brings home how much work there is to be done to combat food waste.”
Volunteers support the café each week, preparing and serving the food, as well as helping at outside catering events and festivals.
“The first year of the café has been a whirlwind and with the help of the team we’ve achieved so much," added co-director and manager Millie Stanford.
“We are proud to have been awarded Plastic Free Champion status by Surfers Against Sewage and Sea The Change.
“We were also recognised as a disability confident employer as we open up volunteer opportunities to all."