Organiser of Belford’s Bonfire Night celebrations Ian (Reg) Carruthers with local children enjoying one of the fairground rides before watching the fireworks.

It takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at the golf club with entertainment from 5pm followed by fireworks between 6.30pm and 7pm. Donations welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the parish council has donated £250 towards the village’s Christmas lights display and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Preparations will begin after Bonfire Night.