Almost 4,000 Northumberland homes still without power a week after storm

The status has been issued by the county council due to ongoing concerns for the communities which were worst affected.Storm Arwen brought rain and gale force winds of up to 98mph to the area, and a staggering 3,827 households are still without power seven days on.Daljit Lally, chief executive for Northumberland County Council, said: “We are extremely concerned for those residents in our communities who continue to be without power and in some cases water as well.“Whilst all agencies have and continue to work together to assist those affected in our communities and are doing all they can, we need more support. The damage caused to some power lines is devastating and we do not know how long this will continue for.“The welfare of our residents is our utmost priority.”Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Our staff and all our partners have worked non-stop over the past week and I want to thank them as well as all our communities and volunteers for their brilliant efforts.“This was an unprecedented storm and I have seen first hand and with great sadness the destruction the wind has caused to many parts of our beautiful county.“We know there is some way to go but the council is doing everything it can to support our residents.”Scott Dickinson, leader of the Opposition, added: “I fully support the actions being taken to ensure that all agencies that need additional support get it, as well the thousands of residents left in dire need.“We must recognise the efforts of communities, the council, and other organisations but now also ask for and accept additional support.Details of what additional support will be available are set to be discussed this afternoon (Friday, December 4).A multi-agency emergency response has been ongoing since last Friday.