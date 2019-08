These are some of the more unusual names parents have picked

These are some of the most unusual baby names parents in England and Wales named their children in 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics data.

Three boys were named the letter C

Four girls were named Daenerys, like the character from Game of Thrones

Five boys were named Joby

Four girls were named Beyonce

Four boys were named James-Dean

Five girls were named Queen

Four boys were named Foxx

Five girls were named Fox

Four boys were named Diamond

Five girls were named Boo

Four boys were named Buddie

Six girls were named Tiger

Six boys were named Wolfie

Six girls were named Pixie-Rae

Four boys were named the letter A

Six girls were named Rainbow

Five boys were also named after the Game of Thrones character

Six girls were named Breeze

Six boys were named Wynter