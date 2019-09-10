13 pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Bamburgh and Seahouses
The majestic Bamburgh Castle was a magnet for photographers as the Tour of Britain swept through.
By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 10:20
The 114-mile stage 3, from Berwick to Newcastle, also passed through Seahouses where an Eisberg spring finish was held next to Seafield Caravan Park.
Lots of shops had decorated their windows for the occasion, while red and yellow painted bikes sprung up around both villages and an impressive painted bicycle was marked out on Bamburgh Castle Green.