Cast of People Just Do Nothing front new campaign aimed at safeguarding young Brits from fraud

The cast of People Just Do Nothing are set to front a new campaign aimed at safeguarding young Brits from fraud after research found they are the most at-risk group.

Data shows that 47 per cent of payment scams in the last year were among Under 30s, with social media emerging as a primary reason why.

Over half (52 per cent) believe they have been approached by scammers on social media, and 85 per cent have shared details on Instagram that could leave them open to ID theft.

Almost four in ten also say they would provide personal and security detail to somebody phoning up claiming to be from their bank, with a shocking six per cent saying they would allow someone remote access to their bank account.

Underlining its commitment to educating customers about scams and fraud, Santander has teamed up with Kurupt FM from BAFTA-winning BBC TV show People Just Do Nothing to launch its latest fraud awareness campaign, ‘MC Grindah’s Deadliest Dupes’.

The three episode mini-series follows MC Grindah as he goes undercover to investigate the murky underbelly of scams and fraud and has been created to grab the attention of younger audiences online.

They will feature identity theft, online scams and money laundering as the focal topics, and are set to run across Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube to capture the key audience.

Susan Allen, Head of Retail & Business Banking, Santander UK, said: “We’re committed to fighting financial crime and work hard to raise awareness of fraud and scams with all age groups.

“We recognised that to engage younger audiences with these important messages, we needed to do something different and memorable.

“We hope that everyone, no matter what age, will enjoy Deadliest Dupes and learn how to stay safe so they Don’t Get Kurupted.”

Deadliest Dupes follows previous fraud awareness campaigns run by Santander including its Phish & Chips van which toured the UK handing out free fish and chips and a side portion of advice on avoiding scams.

A Scam Avoidance School introduced in branches in 2018 has been attended by over 100,000 people to date.

A new online hub has been set up to support the campaign.