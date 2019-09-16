Brits will do anything for their pets, including moving home-according to research.

Nearly one in five (19 percent) UK pet owners have moved home to keep their pets happy according to a new study into the behaviour and attitudes of pet owners by Amazon to celebrate the launch of the Face of Amazon Pets 2019 competition.

According to the poll of 1,500 pet owners across the UK, there is little we won’t do to accommodate our ‘purr-fect’ pets’ needs, with one in five (20 percent) confessing to changing holiday plans, one in seven (15 percent) living with allergies and one in 15 (6 percent) even changing jobs.

This devotion is reflected in the attitudes of owners towards their pets with 60 percent saying that people should get compassionate leave if their pet dies, one in three (32 percent) saying people should get ‘peternity’ leave when taking on a new furry companion and more than half of UK pet owners (55 percent) even saying they prefer pets to humans.

Pet owners in the UK spend £41 per month on average on their animal inhabitants, with one in four (23 percent) spending more on their pet’s grooming needs than their own. Pets are treated like a member of the family with 15 percent confessing to having bought an item of fancy dress for their pet, while nearly half (47 percent) celebrate their pet’s birthday every year, with top activities including buying new toys (64 percent), baking them a pet-friendly cake (24 percent) and event throwing them a party or ‘pawty’ (20 percent). 42 percent of UK pet owners also send birthday cards or presents from their pets to their friends and family.

The research shows however, that it’s not all one way. Pet owners were unified in believing that having a pet helps them improve their mental health – a whopping 80 percent. They also believe that pets are capable of human emotions (71 percent) and nearly half (48 percent) said that owning a pet had brought them closer to their partner.

To celebrate the nation's pets and their proud owners, Amazon has launched a search to find a diamond in the ‘ruff’ to become the Face of Amazon Pets 2019 in the UK.

Pet owners nationwide are invited to enter from today – 16 th September – by sharing their best pet picture or video on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, stating why their pet should win and including the hashtag #AmazonPets2019. The competition closes at midnight on the 6 th October, and the winner – selected by judging panel of pet experts – will be crowned this year's Face of Amazon Pets, winning a ‘paw-some’ prize package including a professional photoshoot, a £1,000 Amazon promo code and the chance to feature as the star of the Face of Amazon Pets.

To help owners get their best for their pets, Amazon has also launched Pet Profiles on Amazon.co.uk. Owners can fill out breed, age and preference information as well as upload their own ‘puparazzi’ shots to create a profile for their pet. Customers will then receive personalised product recommendations and amazing deals from the Pet Supplies Store on everything from pet food, treats and health supplies to toys, accessories and grooming products.

"Here at Amazon, we want to celebrate all creatures great and small by giving them a chance to be the Face of Amazon Pets and, with almost half of all UK households owning a pet, we’re expecting the competition to be ‘fur-midable’," said Matthew Redfearn, Pet Supplies Category Leader, Amazon.co.uk. "We know the UK love pampering their pets which is why we’re also delighted to launch Pet Profiles on Amazon to help our customers get great deals and personalised recommendations for their furry, scaly or feathery friends.”