Bamburgh ranked among best UK beaches to drive to this bank holiday
With the August bank holiday this weekend and staycations on the rise, trips to UK coastal destinations are becoming more popular than ever. But where are the top beach destinations in the UK right now?
A new study by car leasing company, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, has revealed the top beaches in the UK to drive to for a getaway this summer.
Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed and scored the following criteria to assess where in the UK has the best beaches:
Journey to the nearest town - The distance in miles to the closest town.Car Parks - The number of car parks for beach visitors.Beach Rating ️ - Reviews of the beach based on visitors' opinions.Day Parking Prices - The cost of parking for the day.Dog Friendly - The restrictions for taking furry friend to the beach.Cost of petrol - Petrol prices in the local area.
Bamburgh was ranked 23rd, with Whitley Bay in North Tyneside coming top.
The top 20:
1 Whitley Bay, North Tyneside
2 St Andrews East, Fife
3 Blackrock, Cornwall
4 The Bay, Kent
5 White Park Bay, County Antrim
6 Skegness Beach, Lincolnshire
7 Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
8 Embo Beach, Scottish Highlands
9 Cullercoats, Tyne & Wear
10 New Brighton, Merseyside
11 Cromer, Norfolk
12 St Bee (Seacote), Cumbria
13 Musslewick Sands, Pembrokeshire
14 Blackpool, Lancashire
15 Fistral, Cornwall
16 Hunstanton, Norfolk
17 St Leonards, East Essex
18 Robin Hoods Bay, Yorkshire
19 Scarborough, Yorkshire
20 Holkham, Norfolk
Data correct up to July 2021.