Bamburgh beach and castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

A new study by car leasing company, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, has revealed the top beaches in the UK to drive to for a getaway this summer.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed and scored the following criteria to assess where in the UK has the best beaches:

Journey to the nearest town - The distance in miles to the closest town.Car Parks - The number of car parks for beach visitors.Beach Rating ️ - Reviews of the beach based on visitors' opinions.Day Parking Prices - The cost of parking for the day.Dog Friendly - The restrictions for taking furry friend to the beach.Cost of petrol - Petrol prices in the local area.

Whitley Bay

Bamburgh was ranked 23rd, with Whitley Bay in North Tyneside coming top.

The top 20:

1 Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

2 St Andrews East, Fife

3 Blackrock, Cornwall

4 The Bay, Kent

5 White Park Bay, County Antrim

6 Skegness Beach, Lincolnshire

7 Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

8 Embo Beach, Scottish Highlands

9 Cullercoats, Tyne & Wear

10 New Brighton, Merseyside

11 Cromer, Norfolk

12 St Bee (Seacote), Cumbria

13 Musslewick Sands, Pembrokeshire

14 Blackpool, Lancashire

15 Fistral, Cornwall

16 Hunstanton, Norfolk

17 St Leonards, East Essex

18 Robin Hoods Bay, Yorkshire

19 Scarborough, Yorkshire

20 Holkham, Norfolk