Sun, sea and sand add up to a glorious weekend on the Northumberland coast
Soaring temperatures and the start of the school summer holidays attracted thousands of people to the Northumberland coast at the weekend.
At Beadnell, families packed out the beach and paddleboarders, kayakers, sailors and swimmers took to the water.
It was also very busy in the coastal hotspots of Bamburgh, Seahouses, Craster, Alnmouth and Amble, while many visitors also headed for the hills around Rothbury and Wooler.
It was particularly hot on Saturday with temperatures hitting 27°C (80°F) and although it cooled off slightly on Sunday there were still plenty of people heading for the seaside.
And the good news (for sun worshippers and holidaymakers at least) is that the fine weather is set to continue for a few days longer.
The Met Office is forecasting dry and warm weather with sunny periods on Tuesday with a maximum temperature 27°C with fine and sunny spells all the way through to Friday, although cooler in the east.