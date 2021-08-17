The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic but a number of beachgoers took up the bucket-and-spade challenge on Friday.

Entries ranged from grand fortresses sculpted yards away from Bamburgh Castle to the more unusual.

Bamburgh WI’s Judy Cowen said: “As the structures began to take shape walkers on the beach were delighted to see the effort everyone was putting in to produce wonderfuldesigns and at the end of the day it proved very difficult for the three judges to choose a winner in the two categories as they felt everyone deserved a medal.”

A sandcastle by Bamburgh Castle.

Six-year-old Anabel Taylor won first prize for her wonderful castle and Meggie Nikolic won first prize for her excellent elephant.

All those taking part said how much they had enjoyed it, despite the chilly autumnal conditions, and hope to return next year.

Sandcastle competition contestants.