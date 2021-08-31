Mamma Mia at Bamburgh Castle.

23 pictures as Abba-mania descends on Bamburgh Castle for latest open air cinema night

Bamburgh Castle enjoyed a busy bank holiday weekend with two special events.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:50 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:06 pm

By day, visitors were taken back to the days of the Vikings at the fortress, famous for being the inspiration for Bernard Cornwell’s epic historical book and film series, The Last Kingdom.

Onlookers watched as re-enactors from the Bloodaxe Vikings showed off their military might with weaponry demonstrations in the Warrior Arena, as well as showing a more domestic side with cooking, craft making and story telling.

And on Saturday night, the castle held its latest outdoor cinema screening when Mamma Mia had cinema-goers singing and dancing along to the Abba-inspired musical.

1. Super troupers!

All set for the screening of Mamma Mia! at Bamburgh Castle on Saturday, August 28, were this group from Kaims Country Park caravan site in Bamburgh.

Photo: Paul Larkin

2. Cheers

Open air film night at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

Photo: Stuart Boulton

3. Arriving

Arriving for the open air film night at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

Photo: Stuart Boulton

4. Face paint

Glitter and face paint applied for Mamma Mia.

Photo: Stuart Boulton

