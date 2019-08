From Belle Tout to Lookout Hill, the two-mile route follows the cliff edge, with dogs allowed off lead so long as there isnt any livestock nearby. The walk lets you follow in the footsteps of old customs officers who checked the shoreline below for smugglers.

Pet experts from Pure Pet Food have revealed nine of the most picturesque, dog-friendly walks covering all corners of the UK.

At just over five miles long the TfL approved walk starts at Crystal Palace, before winding through Dulwich Wood and enjoying the gardens of the Convent of the Sacred Heart before walking through Camberwell New Cemetery and Nunhead Cemetery.

You can walk the whole length of the 84-mile path alongside Hadrians Wall, but there are also circular routes taking you along parts of the dividing wall. Dogs need to be kept on leads, however, due to the fields adjacent to the path being full of sheep and livestock.

A stroll around this mass of water surrounded by mountains gives you some fantastic scenery to enjoy whilst stretching both your furry friends and your legs. The whole route is nine miles long, or you can enjoy any of the other routes around the area. Starting in the market town of Keswick, shallow inlets mean that your dog can even enjoy a little swim.

The country park boasts 3,800 acres of parkland, heath and woods which you are free to explore. The house the estate once belonged to was demolished in 1938 as a tax-saving measure. When exploring the park, you can find lines of trenches which Churchill visited as the War Department trialled a new trench digging machine.

Made for doggies, strolling around the country park you will find plenty of water bowls and dog bins. Dogs are allowed off their leads to stretch their legs so long as livestock isnt present. The vast open area means you can take a leisurely walk whilst four-legged friends bundle through the park.

The stretch of coastline linking Portstewart and Portrush features dust paths, grass tracks and long beaches. Dogs are allowed off the lead for the majority of the path, with some restrictions applying.

Dogs are welcome all year round on this walk linking the idyllic village of Cawsand to the bay of Whitsand. Following the rugged coastline of Cornwall, the 5-mile walk in the South East of the country can allow you to enjoy some breath-taking views.